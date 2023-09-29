Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Romania moves air defense systems to border with Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2023 8:09 PM 1 min read
Aerial view of the Romanian village of Plauru, on Danube Delta close to the border with Ukraine, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania is moving its air defense systems closer to its border with Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 29.

Additional measures include the deployment of four U.S. F-16 jets and an expanded no-fly zone, according to Reuters.

Since early September, the impact of Russian attacks against Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, which forms part of the border between Ukraine and Romania, began to spill over into Romanian territory.

Debris from Russian attack drones have been found in Romania at least three times, Dan Neculăescu, the country's ambassador to NATO, said on Sept. 13.

While Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Sept. 21.

Iohannis previously denied that any Russian drones had crossed into Romanian territory but then summoned the Russian ambassador to Romania in mid-September after more drone fragments were found.

Despite Russia's claims that it does not intend to attack Romania, Iohannis acknowledged the Romanian residents who live near the Danube River and border with Ukraine "are scared."

Romania has built shelters to protect the civilian population near the Danube River in case of falling debris.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
