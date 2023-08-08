Zelensky: Ukraine's peace plan can help end other wars

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the peace formula he proposed to bring the end to Russia's war against Ukraine could be used as a basis for other conflicts.

"The peace formula today is about Ukraine. But if international institutions do not provide an opportunity to end the war, and our example speaks eloquently of this, then the peace formula can become such a foundation," Zelensky told Latin American journalists.

Zelensky presented the 10-point peace formula, supported by many Western allies, in November last year. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also call for punishing those responsible for war crimes, preventing ecocide in Ukraine, and ensuring energy and food security as well as nuclear safety.

A Ukrainian delegation discussed the peace plan during the international talks held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between Aug. 5-6. Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, said that the meeting of delegations from 42 countries – excluding Russia – focused only on the Ukrainian peace formula.

In his Aug. 8 interview, cited by Presidential Office, Zelensky said his peace plan was the only diplomatic way to achieve peace in Ukraine.