Zelensky: Ukraine's peace plan can help end other wars

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Dinara Khalilova August 8, 2023 8:47 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview with journalists from Latin America, Aug. 8, 2023. (Source: Presidential office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the peace formula he proposed to bring the end to Russia's war against Ukraine could be used as a basis for other conflicts.

"The peace formula today is about Ukraine. But if international institutions do not provide an opportunity to end the war, and our example speaks eloquently of this, then the peace formula can become such a foundation," Zelensky told Latin American journalists.

Zelensky presented the 10-point peace formula, supported by many Western allies, in November last year. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also call for punishing those responsible for war crimes, preventing ecocide in Ukraine, and ensuring energy and food security as well as nuclear safety.

A Ukrainian delegation discussed the peace plan during the international talks held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between Aug. 5-6. Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, said that the meeting of delegations from 42 countries – excluding Russia – focused only on the Ukrainian peace formula.

In his Aug. 8 interview, cited by Presidential Office, Zelensky said his peace plan was the only diplomatic way to achieve peace in Ukraine.

US State Department: ‘Productive’ that China attended peace talks
During a press briefing on Aug. 7, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that it was “productive that China attended” discussions on peace in Ukraine held in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 5-6.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
