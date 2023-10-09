Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky to meet with Romanian president in Bucharest

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 7:20 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis prior to their meeting in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a planned visit to Bucharest on Oct. 10, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced via a press release on Oct. 9.

Zelensky will be visiting Romania upon Iohannis' invitation, according to the press release.

The official visit confirms the "special nature of the bilateral relationship between Romania and Ukraine, its potential and the need to discuss, at the highest level, projects and themes common interest," the press release added.

On Oct. 2, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu attended a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Kyiv, where she said Romania will continue to assist Ukraine with military aid, grain transit, and accession to the EU.

"Romania and some of the other (EU) members with the longest borders with Ukraine understand well the consequences of the war in Ukraine," Odobescu said, and referred to the discovery of debris from Russian drones on Romanian soil multiple times in September.

Romania introduced new security measures to protect the civilian population near the Danube River after the impact of Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure spilled over into its territory.

Debris from Russian attack drones have now been found in Romania at least three times.

While the attacks are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable," Iohannis said on Sept. 21.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

