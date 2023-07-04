Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Switzerland looks to join European air defense initiative

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2023 4:03 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland wants to join the European Sky Shield Initiative, which was founded in reaction to Russian aggression in Ukraine, Swiss broadcaster SRF cited the Swiss Defense Ministry on July 4.

According to SRF, the ministry said that this move does not violate the country's neutrality policy. The participation should involve mainly coordination of procurement and maintenance of air defenses on a European level, thus decreasing the costs, the outlet wrote.

"Joint air defense training is also under discussion," SRF cited the ministry.

The Germany-spearheaded air defense initiative was launched in October 2022 and encompasses 17 European NATO countries. It was established in reaction to massive Russian air strikes against Ukraine.

Euractiv reported on July 3 that Austria, a non-NATO member just like Switzerland, seeks to join the initiative due to the changes in the security environment after Russia's invasion.

Vienna's move prompted criticism from the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) on accounts that it violates the country's long-standing neutrality.

According to SRF, a similar situation may arise in Switzerland. The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has steadily opposed any attempts by the country to develop military cooperation with Europe and NATO, arguing with the country's historical neutrality policy.

This geopolitical stance is also behind Switzerland's decision not to provide military aid to Ukraine, including through re-exports. On June 28, the Swiss parliament blocked the supply of 96 older Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine through Germany, again citing adherence to neutrality.

Zelensky concerned over delayed F-16 pilot training
President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed its weariness over pilot’s training courses’ on F-16 jet fighters, hinting at Western partners’ lack of will, he said in a joint conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on July 1.
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
