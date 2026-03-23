Ukraine hits Russia's key Baltic Sea oil port, Bashkortostan oil refinery, General Staff confirms

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces targeted the Transneft oil terminal at the port of Primorsk in Leningrad Oblast and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery in Ufa, Bashkortostan, overnight on March 23, the General Staff confirmed.

Primorsk handles around 60 million tons of oil annually and is Russia's main oil export hub on the Baltic Sea. The port lies approximately 1,087 kilometers (675 miles) from Ukraine's nearest border point.

A fuel tank and oil-loading infrastructure were hit, causing a fire that is still ongoing at the facility in Primorsk, according to the General Staff.

While local authorities said only one fuel tank was damaged, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that at least four tanks were on fire, citing satellite imagery.

As a result of the drone attack, oil-loading operations at the facility were suspended on the evening of March 22 and had not resumed as of noon on March 23, according to Reuters.

The strike on the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery, about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from the border, sparked a fire, the General Staff said, adding the facility has an annual processing capacity of 6–8 million tons.

The targeted facilities play a significant role in the processing, storage, and transportation of fuel used to support Russia's war effort against Ukraine. The extent of the damage is being clarified, according to the report.

Earlier, Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko said Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems had intercepted dozens of drones over the region, claiming more than 50 UAVs were downed.

The attack also reportedly disrupted civilian aviation, with Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily restricting arrivals and departures amid the drone threat.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on the morning of March 23 that a total of 249 Ukrainian drones were shot down across the country overnight.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that one air defense missile exploded about one kilometer from Viskom, a private defense contractor in the Leningrad region's Gatchina specializing in weapons and ammunition production.

In Belgorod Oblast, Russia's National Guard said it had shot down a drone allegedly targeting Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov during a meeting with residents. Authorities reported no casualties or damage.