Man injured by Russian Jan. 23 attack on Kyiv dies in hospital

by Kateryna Denisova January 26, 2024 10:54 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack in a western suburb of Kyiv on Jan. 23, 2024. A total of 41 missiles, mainly ballistic, were launched by Russia targeting Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts. (Anna Myroniuk/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykhailo Donskyi, a man injured in the Russian strike on the Lokomotyv sports complex in Kyiv on Jan. 23 died in hospital, the press service of the football club reported on Jan. 26.

According to the statement, his condition was assessed as critical after the attack and he fell into a coma.

“Donskyi’s friends say he was a former powerlifting athlete. He and his family were regular visitors to Lokomotyv and football fans,” the club said on Facebook.

During the strike against Kyiv, the infrastructure of Lokomotyv, Ukraine's state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia's sports complex, came under attack. According to the company, children from displaced families trained there every day, but they were not on the territory of the complex at the moment of the strike.

Russia’s mass missile attack on Jan. 23, targeting mainly Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has killed at least 13 people and injured over 80, according to the latest numbers.

According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian forces launched 41 missiles against Ukraine on Jan. 23, of which 21 were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
