Man injured by Russian Jan. 23 attack on Kyiv dies in hospital

Mykhailo Donskyi, a man injured in the Russian strike on the Lokomotyv sports complex in Kyiv on Jan. 23 died in hospital, the press service of the football club reported on Jan. 26.

According to the statement, his condition was assessed as critical after the attack and he fell into a coma.

“Donskyi’s friends say he was a former powerlifting athlete. He and his family were regular visitors to Lokomotyv and football fans,” the club said on Facebook.

During the strike against Kyiv, the infrastructure of Lokomotyv, Ukraine's state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia's sports complex, came under attack. According to the company, children from displaced families trained there every day, but they were not on the territory of the complex at the moment of the strike.

Russia’s mass missile attack on Jan. 23, targeting mainly Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has killed at least 13 people and injured over 80, according to the latest numbers.

According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian forces launched 41 missiles against Ukraine on Jan. 23, of which 21 were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.