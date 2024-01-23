Skip to content
General Staff: Ukraine downs 21 of 41 Russian missiles

by Kateryna Hodunova January 23, 2024 11:47 AM 1 min read
A firefighter putting out fires following Russian mass missile attacks on Jan. 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Armed Forces launched 41 missiles against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 23, of which 21 were shot down by Ukraine's air defense, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Russia reportedly attacked Ukrainian cities using cruise, ballistic, aerial, and anti-aircraft-guided missiles. At least six people were killed, and over 50 were injured in strikes on the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, according to officials.

Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly shot down all 15 Kh-101/555/55 Russian cruise missiles, five ballistic Iskander missiles, and one aerial guided missile, Kh-59.

Moscow's troops launched four S-300/400 missiles from Belgorod Oblast against Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff said.

Some 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles were also launched from the Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts.

Strategic Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers reportedly fired 15 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and eight Kh-22 missiles. Finally, the Ukrainian military recorded two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles launched from two Su-34 aircraft.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
