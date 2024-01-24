Death toll of Russian Jan. 23 strike on Kharkiv rises to 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv on Jan. 23 has risen to 10 as two bodies were found under the rubble, the State Emergency Service said on Jan. 24.

Russia launched a mass missile strike against Ukraine on Jan. 23, targeting mainly Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad. Counting the latest numbers, the attack killed 11 people and injured over 80.

The two Kharkiv residents found in the ruins of a five-story building today were a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man.

Two killed dogs were also found in the rubble, the State Emergency Service said.

Russia began intensifying its attacks against Ukraine's cities and infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last winter.