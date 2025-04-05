The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Macron to helm EU's talks with Putin, the Telegraph reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2025 10:05 AM 2 min read
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, during an official welcoming ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Zed Jameson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanual Macron is readying to become Europe's point person in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, per the Telegraph.

France and the United Kingdom are the main players within the "coalition of the willing" that is toying with the creation of some form of peacekeeping force in a post-ceasefire Ukraine.

Citing sources within French government, the Telegraph compared Macron's ascent to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's relative reticence.

France is one of the few countries in NATO that conducts military operations independent of the U.S., primarily in missions in former colonies in West Africa. It likewise maintains an intelligence network separate from the U.S.-led Five Eyes, which came in handy for Ukraine when the U.S. cut off intel sharing for a week at the start of March.

Macron has been one of the more vocal proponents of a European rearmament. But results remain uncertain.

The unnamed official apparently said that it was "apparently, not yet" the time for Macron to lead the coalition.

Similarly, the details of any peacekeeping commitment from the coalition, whether French or otherwise, remain vague, with Ukraine awaiting tangible help.

As Macron talks about building up Europe’s defenses, Ukraine awaits actual results
As French President Emmanuel Macron hosts another Ukraine-centric summit in Paris on March 27, the main question remains open — can Europe, and France as one of its leaders, keep embattled Kyiv afloat when the U.S. walks out? Addressing the nation on March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron said t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

