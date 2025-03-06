France providing intelligence to Ukraine, minister assures after US freeze

This audio is created with AI assistance

France is providing military intelligence to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said after the U.S. halted intelligence sharing with Kyiv, the BFM TV channel reported on March 6.

"We have intelligence resources that we are providing to the Ukrainians," Lecornu said on air on France Inter.

The U.S. stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine on March 5, shortly after it froze all military assistance as part of an effort to pressure Kyiv into quick negotiations with Russia.

The decision potentially threatens Ukraine's ability to strike Russian forces but also detect Russia's aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Some media suggested that Washington also banned its partners, like the U.K., from sharing U.S.-obtained intelligence with Ukraine. U.S. officials signaled that the pause may be temporary and will depend on progress toward peace talks.

Speaking on France Inter, Lecornu also said that French President Emmanuel Macron instructed him to "accelerate the delivery of French aid packages (for Ukraine) to compensate for U.S. aid that no longer arrives."

European countries are expected to step up support amid uncertainties about the Trump administration's commitment to Ukraine's and Europe's security. European assistance for Kyiv and the need for greater defense spending will be discussed during an EU summit in Brussels later on March 6.

The conflict between Kyiv and Washington has been simmering for weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump adopted increasingly hostile rhetoric toward President Volodymyr Zelensky while intensifying diplomatic outreach to Moscow. The most explosive episode came on Feb. 28, when Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance publicly berated Zelensky in the Oval Office, derailing plans for the signing of a minerals agreement.