'Coalition of the Willing' to meet in Ukraine on April 4, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 1, 2025 11:34 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing are set to meet in Ukraine on April 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 1.

"(We) will hold a meeting on Friday, there will be a meeting of our military teams among several countries, a narrow circle of countries. Those who will be ready to deploy a contingent in one form or another," Zelensky said.

The visit will be "the first in-depth meeting" of the coalition, he said.

On March 31, Zelensky and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed plans to hold a meeting in Ukraine this week with military representatives from the "coalition of the willing." Thus far, the coalition has met in other European countries or virtually.

"There were consultations, and this will be the first in-depth meeting. We will (work on) some clarification and some details. It is important that it will be based on the prepared proposals of the Ukrainian side," Zelensky said.

The coalition is a group of countries that have pledged peacekeeping troops and other security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire.

The "coalition of the willing" has met repeatedly to determine security guarantees and a peacekeeping force for Ukraine. Leaders of 31 nations met in Paris on March 27 at a summit for the coalition.

Several countries, including France and the U.K., which lead the coalition, have pledged to send troops on the ground to enforce a potential ceasefire.

The U.S. has been holding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in separate meetings. Ukrainian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia on March 25.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

