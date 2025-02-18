Trump 'much more confident' in peace deal after 'very good' US-Russia talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump is "much more confident" that he will secure a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine following talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

A U.S. delegation met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other officials in Riyadh on Feb. 18 to initiate talks on ending the war. Ukraine was excluded entirely from the discussions.

Speaking to reporters from his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump called the talks "very good."

Trump claimed that "a lot more people than you think" had been killed during the war in Ukraine and said that Russia was prepared to end the "barbarianism." He also dismissed the idea that Ukraine might feel betrayed at its exclusion from the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia.

"They've had a seat for three years," he said.

The U.S. president said that he was not opposed to the possibility of European peacekeeping forces monitoring an eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.

"If they want to do that, that's great, I'm all for it," he said.

"We won't have to put any over there, because you know, we're very far away."

Trump also said the U.S. is not looking to withdraw its own troops stationed in Europe.