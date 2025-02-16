Skip to content
Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort

by Olena Goncharova February 17, 2025 1:38 AM 3 min read
Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, speaks during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 16, 2025 in Kyiv. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signaled that his country is prepared to send troops to Ukraine as part of a European-led peacekeeping force to enforce a future peace deal.

In an article for the Telegraph, Starmer acknowledged the gravity of such a decision, emphasizing that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way: "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country."

His remarks come ahead of a key meeting in Paris, where European leaders will discuss security commitments for Ukraine amid growing concerns over reduced U.S. involvement in European defense.

The Paris summit, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, was prompted by the exclusion of European nations from early peace talks between the U.S. and Russia, as well as indications that a future Donald Trump administration would scale back security guarantees for Europe.

"I am heading to Paris with a very clear message for our European friends. We have got to show we are truly serious about our own defense and bearing our own burden. We have talked about it for too long – and President (Donald) Trump is right to demand that we get on with it," Starmer wrote.

Starmer's statement is expected to increase pressure on allies, particularly Germany, to support a European-led initiative aimed at ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security. He also suggested that the U.K. could serve as a crucial link between Europe and the United States in brokering sustainable peace.

While Russia and the U.S. are set to begin peace discussions in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine has been seemingly left out of the negotiations—a move Starmer strongly criticized. Drawing parallels to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he warned that sidelining Kyiv could lead to a fragile ceasefire that fails to deter future Russian aggression.

The prime minister reiterated Britain’s long-term support for Ukraine, including its pledge of three billion ($3.6 billion) pounds annually for military aid until at least 2030, and said that the U.K. is willing to contribute troops to ensure security guarantees.

"We must be clear that peace cannot come at any cost. Ukraine must be at the table in these negotiations because anything less would accept Putin’s position that Ukraine is not a real nation," Starmer wrote.

The specifics of a European peacekeeping force remain uncertain, but one proposal under discussion involves deploying European troops behind Ukrainian forces rather than directly along the front lines of a potential ceasefire. Some estimates suggest that as many as 100,000 soldiers may be required to make such a mission effective, raising questions about whether European nations would commit sufficient forces.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.