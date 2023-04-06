Lithuania to send $44 million worth of military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas on April 6 announced that his country will provide Ukraine with a new military package that will amount to 41 million euros ($44 million).

“It (the aid) will consist of sent equipment, new acquisitions, contributions to international funds,” Anušauskas said on Twitter.

In February, on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Lithuanians raised 14 million euros ($14 million) for radars for Ukrainian air defense systems by crowdfunding.

Additionally, the Lithuanian parliament on April 4 approved a law prohibiting Russian nationals without official status in the country from purchasing real estate in Lithuania for the next year.

Just a day before Lithuanian announced the new aid, the Czech Republic and Poland on April 5 also announced their latest military package for Ukraine.

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová said that the country will provide Ukraine with $30 million worth of military equipment that is currently in storage and “not needed” for the country's defense.

Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country has already transferred four MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine, has prepared to transfer four more, and is preparing six more that “can be transferred quite soon,” bringing the total number of MiG-29s pledged to Kyiv to 14.