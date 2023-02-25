Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuanian public broadcaster raises $14 million to buy air defense radars for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 3:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania marked the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine by raising 14 million euros ($14 million) for radars for Ukrainian air defense systems by crowdfunding.

The campaign was launched by Lithuanian National Radio and Television and a coalition of other Lithuanian organizations on Jan. 30, initially hoping to raise 5 million euros to purchase multifunctional tactical radars for Ukraine’s military.

The radars are needed to monitor the airspace around strategic sites in Ukraine.

“Protecting crucial infrastructure, such as power plants, water towers, etc., helps prevent disruptions to the lives of Ukrainians while the war continues,” the organizers said on the website.

Russian forces have repeatedly launched massive missile and drone attacks against civilian infrastructure across Ukraine since October, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging Ukraine's energy system, causing electricity, heating, and water cut-offs and forcing authorities to impose blackouts.

The radar campaign is not the first instance of large-scale crowdfunding of military aid to Ukraine from the nation of under three million. In June 2022, over 3.3 million euros were raised to deliver a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drone to Ukraine.

Zelensky to Lithuanian parliament: ‘We are on our way to victory’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.