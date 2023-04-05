Czechia to send $30 million worth of military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with $30 million worth of military equipment that is currently in storage and “not needed” for the country's defense.

All military hardware currently sent to Ukraine can be replaced, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová told media on April 5.

As a former Eastern Bloc member, Czechia retains Soviet-era weaponry which already in use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The country has already provided Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, helicopters, and small arms, and was the first country to contribute tanks.

However, the country may be reaching the limits of its capacities, as Czech President and former NATO military committee chief Petr Pavel told Süddeutsche Zeitung on March 22.

Pavel said the Czech Republic has already helped Ukraine “as much as it could”, adding that the country lacks the necessary labor force for military production.

Despite the government’s pro-Ukraine position and prevalent pro-Western stances among the population, several large-scale demonstrations took place in Prague in recent months, protesting against sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine.