The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Duda: Poland to provide Ukraine with at least 14 MiG-29 fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 5:51 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country has already transferred four MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine, has prepared to transfer four more, and is preparing six more that “can be transferred quite soon,” bringing the total number pledged to Kyiv to 14.

Duda also suggested that in the future, his country might provide its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, once the Polish Air Force acquires new aircraft to offset the loss.

The announcement came on April 5 during a joint press conference in Warsaw with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Duda said that four of the jets have already been supplied in recent months, with four more currently in transfer, i.e. eight in total.

Six more MiG-29 jet fighters are being currently prepared and “can be transferred quite soon.”

Polish president also suggested that in the future, Poland might be able to transfer its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighters, once the Polish Air Force acquires new aircraft to offset the loss.

This future transfer should include those MiGs that are being currently modernized according to NATO standards.

“Concerning their [modernized jets] transfer, the consent of the allies, mainly the U.S., will be required,” Duda added.

Slovakia also delivered four of its MiG-29 fighters on March 23.

While acknowledging the MiG-29 transfer as a major help, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said that the Soviet-era fighters are “unlikely to be a game-changer at the front”.

Ukraine is seeking to acquire more advanced Western jets such as the American-made F-16s, though U.S. President Joe Biden has "for now" ruled out this possibility.

Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
