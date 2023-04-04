Lithuanian parliament prohibits undocumented Russian citizens from purchasing real estate

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian parliament has approved a law prohibiting Russian nationals without official status in the country from purchasing real estate in Lithuania for the next year, the government reported on April 4.

Seventy-six lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation, 13 against it, and 34 abstained.

The law will come into effect in May and will remain in force for a year.

According to the government's press release, the legislation does not apply to Russians who have temporary or permanent residence permits in Lithuania.

The legislation also does not impact Russians who inherit land in Lithuania, according to the government.

The Lithuanian government's actions can be viewed as an attempt to restrict Russian financial interests in the country, given the documented amount of property and assets Russian oligarchs own across Europe.