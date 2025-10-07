Latvia extends nighttime airspace restrictions near borders with Russia and Belarus

Latvia has extended nighttime airspace restrictions along its borders with Russia and Belarus, the country's Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 7.

Latvia fully closed its airspace along the Russian and Belarusian borders between Sept. 11 and 18, following a series of regional security incidents. Since Sept. 18, restrictions have applied during nighttime hours.

The restrictions will remain in effect starting Oct. 8, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. local time. The ministry did not specify when the measure would be lifted, saying it would remain in place "until further decisions are made."

The Latvian Defense Ministry said the move comes "in light of recent airspace violations in other NATO countries." Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds added that the restrictions are linked to NATO's Eastern Sentry mission planning and coordination with other Baltic states.

According to the ministry, there is no direct military threat to Latvia, but its armed forces remain on high alert amid NATO's joint military exercises that began in early September and are set to conclude on Oct. 8.

The decision follows similar steps by Poland, which temporarily restricted flights along its borders with Ukraine and Belarus after Russian drones entered Polish airspace on Sept. 10.

Since late August, several European countries, including Poland, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, and Germany, have reported drone and aircraft incursions near military and critical infrastructure sites.

NATO has since launched the Eastern Sentry initiative to strengthen defense along the alliance's eastern flank, which includes deploying additional ground forces in eight member states.

Europe believes Russia is behind the drone sightings but "can't prove it," Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 6.