Kremlin rules out further humanitarian operations like Oleshky evacuation for now

Moscow currently has no plans for humanitarian operations similar to the one carried out in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing on Nov. 2.

The statement follows a nearly six-day ceasefire that allowed for the evacuation of civilians from the town in Kherson Oblast, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022. Located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, the city has been effectively blockaded by Russian forces, which have prevented humanitarian aid from reaching residents.

"As for continuing this practice, each specific case is unique. There are no similar plans at this time, nor are there any similar initiatives," Peskov said.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News that Ukraine would welcome further humanitarian ceasefires in other parts of the front line.

Asked whether U.S. first lady Melania Trump could help arrange additional humanitarian ceasefires in Ukraine, Zelensky said he would welcome her involvement.

"If the first lady can do this, can continue, it will be very useful. I am very grateful to her," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Evacuees from the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky reached Ukrainian-controlled territory via the Belarusian border on Oct. 31, following an arduous 19-hour journey.

Ukraine's Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, also expressed openness to further cooperation with his Russian counterpart to arrange future humanitarian ceasefires.

"Currently, together with Yana Lantratova, we are working on the possibilities of continuing such humanitarian steps. It is important to preserve this mechanism of interaction in order to continue helping people and saving lives," Lubinets said in a statement.

Lubinets said 25 buses with a total capacity of 750 passengers had been prepared for the evacuation. Melania Trump said on Nov. 2 that nearly 800 people were evacuated during the humanitarian operation.

Residents were given the option of choosing whether to evacuate to Ukraine or Russia, but the exact number of people who left for each country remains unclear.