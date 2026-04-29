In address to US Congress, King Charles urges 'unyielding resolve' in support of Ukraine, NATO unity

Britain’s King Charles delivered a historic address to the U.S. Congress on April 28, offering a carefully measured response to recent U.S. foreign policy decisions, as questions grow over the country’s future global role under U.S. President Donald Trump.

While serving as a symbolic head of state, British monarchs have regularly exercised so-called "soft power" to espouse foreign policy priorities through measured or coded language during their foreign visits.

King Charles, whose address marks just the second time a British royal delivered remarks to a joint session of Congress, alluded to the United Kingdom's longstanding defense cooperation with the United States, amid concerns over the Trump administration's commitment to the NATO alliance.

"In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when NATO invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together – as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security," the King said.

"Today, that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people – it is needed in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace," he added.

King Charles' comments come as Trump has redefined U.S. foreign policy since the start of his second term, having questioned his country's commitment to NATO's collective defense principles while threatening to annex NATO territory.

"The commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO, pledged to each other’s defence, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries," the King continued.

Similarly, despite months of negotiations in an attempt to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the war in Ukraine has also dropped in priority as the U.S. wages war with Iran.

In his evening address on April 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the United States' distancing itself from peace negotiations amid the Iran war.

"We understand how the war in Iran is affecting the mindset of the American team. The Americans are focused on something else – not this war here in Europe," the Ukrainian president said.

Despite the pointed message delivered by the British monarch, Trump congratulated King Charles' for delivering a "fantastic" address.

Members of the royal family have consistently expressed their support for Ukraine throughout the Russian war.

Zelensky met with King Charles several times, including following a White House clash with Trump in February 2025.

In a previous state dinner with Trump in Britain, the king voiced support for Kyiv. "We and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace," the king said.