US ambassador to Ukraine to resign amid tensions with Trump, FT reports

The acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Julie Davis, plans to leave her post in Kyiv in the coming weeks amid growing frustration with the Trump administration's policy toward Ukraine, the Financial Times reported April 28, citing people familiar with the matter.

Davis, who has served as chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv for nearly a year, has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over what sources described as his diminishing support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to the Financial Times, Davis notified the State Department of her intention to step down and retire, ending a three-decade diplomatic career.

Her departure would leave a key diplomatic post vacant at a critical moment, with peace talks at a standstill and Russia preparing a possible summer offensive.

Davis' exit follows that of her predecessor, Bridget Brink, who resigned in April 2025 after serving as ambassador since 2022. Brink cited similar concerns, accusing the administration of pressuring Ukraine rather than confronting the Kremlin. She said remaining in her role would have made her complicit in policies she viewed as dangerous and immoral.

Davis arrived in Kyiv on May 5 of last year to assume the role on an interim basis following Brink's resignation. The State Department reportedly told the Financial Times that Davis "remains in that position."

In his second term, Trump has taken an at-times confrontational stance toward Ukraine, marking a sharp shift from the policies of the preceding Biden administration. Trump's administration has significantly reduced its level of supportwhile pressing Kyiv to make concessions in pursuit of a negotiated settlement.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to quickly end the war, but his administration's efforts to broker peace have so far failed to produce results. Critics say his approach has often aligned with Russian interests, raising concerns among U.S. and European officials about the future of American support for Ukraine.

It remains unclear who would succeed Davis or when a permanent ambassador might be nominated.