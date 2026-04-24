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Poland's Tusk questions US loyalty to NATO

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by Martin Fornusek
Poland's Tusk questions US loyalty to NATO
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks during a press conference announcing changes in his government in Warsaw, Poland, July 23, 2025. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk put into question Washington's readiness to defend Europe in accordance with NATO obligations, the Financial Times reported on April 24.

Europe's "biggest, most important question is if the United States is ready to be as loyal as it is described in our (NATO) treaties," Tusk told the Financial Times in an interview.

The comments underscore the growing unease among NATO allies after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly floated leaving the alliance.

Trump, a long-time NATO critic, threatened repercussions against allies who refused to join the U.S. war with Iran. Previously, he also aggressively pushed to annex Greenland, a territory of a NATO ally, Denmark.

The steps have cast doubt on Washington's willingness to honor Article 5's defense clause and to come to the alliance's aid if Russia threatens NATO's eastern frontier.

For those on the alliance's eastern flank, the issue is whether NATO is ready to respond in the event of a Russian attack, Tusk said, arguing that some members pretended "that nothing happened" when Russian drones were shot down in Polish airspace last fall.

"I want to believe that (Article 5) is still valid, but sometimes, of course, I have some problems," the Polish leader told the Financial Times, warning that Russia could attack the alliance within months.

Poland, bordering both Russia's heavily militarized Kaliningrad exclave and Moscow's ally Belarus, has become NATO's top defense spender and is rapidly building Europe's largest land force.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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Friday, April 24
Poland's Tusk questions US loyalty to NATO.

Europe's "biggest, most important question is if the United States is ready to be as loyal as it is described in our (NATO) treaties," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told the Financial Times.

Friday, April 24
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