Trump cannot expel NATO members over Iran stance, alliance official says

U.S. President Donald Trump cannot suspend Spain's NATO membership over Madrid's refusal to support Washington's operation against Iran, a NATO official told the Kyiv Independent on April 24.

The comment comes amid reports that the Pentagon is considering ways to punish NATO members that did not back the U.S.-Israeli war against Tehran, with one reported option involving Spain's membership in the alliance.

Spain drew particular criticism from the Trump administration after refusing to allow its military bases and airspace to be used for strikes against Iran.

"NATO's Founding Treaty does not foresee any provision for suspension of NATO membership, or expulsion," the NATO official said.

Following reports about possible U.S. plans to suspend Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed his country's commitment to the alliance.

"The Spanish government's position is clear: absolute cooperation with our allies, but always within the framework of international law," Sanchez said on April 24.

Trump has sharply criticized NATO allies for refusing to deploy naval forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz after shipping was disrupted by the Iran war, accusing them of failing to support U.S. efforts.

He has also floated the idea of withdrawing the U.S. from NATO and intensified pressure on individual members, calling Spain "a terrible ally."

Madrid has earlier rejected a U.S. proposal for NATO members to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, becoming the first alliance member to oppose the plan.

Spain has remained a military and financial supporter of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, including by supplying tanks.

Madrid also announced a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) military aid package for Ukraine for 2026 on March 18 during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Spain.