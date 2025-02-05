Skip to content
News Feed, United States, Munich Security Conference, Keith Kellogg, Trump & Ukraine, Donald Trump, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Kellogg to discuss Trump's Ukraine strategy at Munich Security Conference

by Martin Fornusek February 5, 2025 2:52 PM 2 min read
Retired General Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, speaks during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda summit in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Keith Kellogg, U.S. Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said on Feb. 5 he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference next week to discuss ending the war.

"I look forward to speaking about (Trump's) goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine," Kellogg said on X.

"I’ll meet with America’s allies who are ready to work with us."

Backing up his pledge to broker a swift peace deal, Trump recently said that Washington is leading "very constructive" talks on Ukraine and that his administration is in touch with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Neither the president nor his Ukraine envoy provided details on how they plan to broker an end to the war.

Kellogg, a retired general tasked with advancing Trump's strategy in the Russia-Ukraine war, is expected to visit Ukraine later this month for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Trump has also revealed he intends to meet in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ending the diplomatic isolation imposed on the Kremlin's chief by former U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trump's past criticism of Biden's support for Ukraine and his open sympathies for the Russian leader has sparked concerns he might reduce assistance or cut a deal unfavorable to Kyiv.

Since taking office, the U.S. president has adopted a more confrontational stance toward Moscow, threatening tariffs and sanctions unless Putin agrees to negotiate.

Trump has been largely evasive on whether he intends to continue providing military support to Ukraine, though he recently suggested Kyiv could secure continued assistance in exchange for the country's rare earths. Reuters reported on Feb. 3 that the U.S. briefly halted security aid before restarting it again for unclear reasons.

Talking to Fox News on Feb. 1, Kellogg claimed that Trump has a "reliable plan" to end the war that entails "pressuring not only Moscow but also Kyiv" while offering positive initiatives for both.

Kellogg will not be the only top official of the Trump administration attending the Munich conference, scheduled for Feb. 14-16. Organizers recently confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will also be in attendance.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
