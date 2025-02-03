Skip to content
Russia sees Saudi Arabia, UAE as possible venues for Trump-Putin meeting, Reuters reports

by Martin Fornusek and Tim Zadorozhnyy February 3, 2025 2:48 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for a group photo at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow views Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as potential venues for an anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Feb. 3, citing two Russian sources.

The report follows Trump's remarks that discussions involving Ukraine and Russia are progressing, though he provided few details. Since his election campaign, the U.S. president has pledged to broker a swift end to the war.

Senior Russian officials have allegedly visited both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent weeks, according to Reuters. Some Russian diplomats and intelligence officials reportedly oppose the idea, citing the close military and security ties that both countries maintain with the United States.

Russian officials have denied any direct contact with the U.S. regarding preparations for a phone call between Putin and Trump, which is expected to occur before an in-person meeting later this year.

Trump has previously said he believes Putin is "destroying Russia" by refusing to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, adding that Moscow would be better off ending the war.

Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, told ABC News on Jan. 12 that Trump and Putin were expected to hold a telephone call "in the coming days and weeks."

On Jan. 24, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin was willing to engage in talks with Trump.

Moscow has previously rejected key aspects of a peace proposal reportedly floated by Trump's team, which included freezing the front lines, delaying Ukraine's NATO membership by 20 years, and deploying European peacekeepers.

While Trump has not disclosed specific details about his plan to end the war, his team has indicated that the administration aims to preserve Ukraine's independence. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio nevertheless suggested that Kyiv and Moscow need to make concessions to reach a peace agreement.

Biden admin’s escalation fears, ‘chaotic’ organization delayed aid to Ukraine, Reuters reports
Further complicating deliveries was a chaotic weapons-tracking system in which different branches of the U.S. military reportedly used varying definitions of “delivered,” creating confusion over how much aid reached Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Tim Zadorozhnyy
4:00 PM

24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade said.
12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
