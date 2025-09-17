KI logo
It would be a 'big mistake' not to integrate Ukraine into EU defense architecture, Kubilius says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius talks to the media in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter on June 25, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

It would be a "big mistake" if the EU does not integrate Ukraine into its defense architecture, Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space, told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published Sept. 16.

"If really it so happens that we shall come to what is called Day X, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will start aggression against us. So we need to understand that Putin will come with battle-tested army, much stronger than it was back in 2022, with the ability to use millions of drones," Kubilius said.

Russia has increased provocations against the EU's eastern members in recent days. Moscow violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot down Russian drones over its territory in a first for any NATO member in three years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Russian escalation drew criticism from the EU, NATO, and several Western leaders. The move prompted Ukraine and Poland to proceed with joint practice of drones and anti-drone systems with Kyiv's wartime knowledge.

"And on the democratic side of the European continent, we have only the Ukrainian army, which has the same battle-tested capabilities. And that would be a big mistake on our side, not to find the best way how we can integrate Ukrainian capabilities, Ukrainian (Armed) Forces, and Ukrainian defense industry in the most rapid way into some kind of new defense architecture," Kubilius said.

Days after facing condemnation for violating Polish airspace, Russian drones again violated EU and NATO airspace, flying over Romanian territory on Sept. 13 amid a mass aerial attack on Ukraine.

"That is why we are starting to talk, and we shall move forward with some kind of new approach, which is called European Defense Union," Kubilius said.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

