Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Indian state-run refineries halt Russian oil purchases amid Trump tariff threats, Reuters reports

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Indian state-run refineries halt Russian oil purchases amid Trump tariff threats, Reuters reports
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) hug during Modi's visit to Moscow, Russia, on July 9, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Indian state-owned refineries suspended Russian oil purchases last week amid threats of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump and narrowing price discounts, Reuters reported on July 30, citing its sources.

The news coincides with Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on India starting on Aug. 1 as he rebuked New Delhi for its purchases of Russian energy and arms amid the war in Ukraine.

India, long dependent on Middle Eastern oil, sharply increased imports from Russia after Moscow launched its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, taking advantage of deep discounts and falling European demand.

The South Asian country remains one of the leading buyers of Russian oil, second only to China.

State-owned refiners, including Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum, have not purchased Russian oil over the past week, four sources familiar with procurement plans told Reuters.

The companies, which typically buy Russian crude on a delivered basis, have turned to spot markets to replace lost volumes, sourcing mainly Middle Eastern grades like Abu Dhabi's Murban and West African crude, the sources said.

While private refiners such as Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy are India's largest buyers of Russian oil, state-owned companies account for over 60% of the country's total refining capacity of 5.2 million barrels per day.

Earlier, Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on countries that continued purchasing Russian crude oil.

Upon taking office, Trump imposed short-lived "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, which he withdrew for 90 days due to market and economic concerns.

The U.S. has now imposed various deadlines to reach deals with its many trading partners before tariffs may be reintroduced.

Russia’s rocket-powered kamikaze drones are now hitting Kyiv — here’s everything we know
“There is preliminary information that there were rocket-powered Shahed-type drones,” said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
IndiaRussiaUnited StatesRussian oilOil refineriesOilTariffs
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 1
Russian cyberspies hit embassies in Moscow, Microsoft reports.

The group is using an "adversary-in-the-middle" technique to deploy its custom "ApolloShadow" malware for intelligence collection. This campaign, active since at least 2024, poses a high risk to diplomatic entities and sensitive organizations in Moscow, particularly those relying on local internet providers.

Russia tightens citizenship law over 'hostile' acts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law significantly expanding the grounds for revoking naturalized Russian citizenship, now listing crimes such as extremism, murder, and collaboration against the state.

Friday, August 1
Show More

Editors' Picks