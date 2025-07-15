Kremlin calls Trump's tariff warnings 'quite serious'

A Kremlin spokesperson called on July 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's warnings of "severe" tariffs "serious" but said Moscow needs time to analyze the message from Washington.

Trump's remarks came during a July 14 White House press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where the U.S. president threatened to impose 100% "secondary tariffs" on Russia if a peace deal in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

"This statement from the U.S. president is quite serious. Some of what he said appears to be addressed personally to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Russian state-controlled news outlet RBC.

"We undoubtedly need time to analyze what was said in Washington. If and when President Putin considers it necessary, he will comment on it."

Trump expressed frustration with Putin's actions, saying he had expected an agreement months ago.

"I speak to Putin a lot about getting this done, and then missiles are launched into Kyiv or some other city," he said. In recent weeks, Russia has significantly intensified its air attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing numerous civilian casualties.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chair and former President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed Trump's warning as a "theatrical ultimatum."

"The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn't care," Medvedev wrote on X.

During their joint conference, Rutte and Trump also unveiled a NATO-coordinated plan to purchase and deliver advanced U.S.-made weapons, including air defense systems, to Ukraine.

Trump said NATO allies would fully finance the deliveries, which could be redistributed from European stocks and replaced through U.S. sales. Rutte said Ukraine would receive "massive numbers" of air defense systems, missiles, and ammunition.

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas welcomed Trump's tough rhetoric but criticized the timeline.

"On one hand, it is very positive that President Trump is taking on a strong stance on Russia... On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time if we see that they are killing innocent civilians," she said.