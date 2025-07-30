Trump announces 25% tariffs on India, lambasts Russian energy and defense ties

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on India starting on Aug. 1 as he rebuked New Delhi for its purchases of Russian energy and arms amid the war in Ukraine.

Criticizing India for its "trade barriers," Trump also said the country has "always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on July 30.

"India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on Aug. 1." Trump did not specify what the penalty would be.

The comments follow Trump's earlier warnings of imposing 100% secondary tariffs on Russian oil within 10 days unless Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a peace deal in Ukraine.

Starting his second term in office with a pledge to broker a swift peace deal in Ukraine, Trump has become increasingly critical of Russia over its refusal to accept a ceasefire and escalating attacks against Ukrainian cities.

India, long dependent on Middle Eastern oil, sharply increased imports from Russia after Moscow launched its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, taking advantage of deep discounts and falling European demand.

The South Asian country remains one of the leading buyers of Russian oil, second only to China.

Trump signaled earlier this week that India might face a tariff rate between 20% and 25% as the new administration seeks to overhaul Washington's trade relations around the world.

Upon taking office, Trump imposed short-lived "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, which he withdrew for 90 days due to market and economic concerns. The U.S. has now imposed various deadlines to reach deals with its many trading partners before tariffs may be reintroduced.

Earlier this week, Trump concluded a deal with the EU according to which Washington would slap a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the U.S., down from Trump's previously threatened 30% tariff.