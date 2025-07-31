Russia used rocket-powered kamikaze drones in Kyiv attack, Ukrainian official says

Russia used rocket-powered Shahed-type drones in its massive July 31 attack on Kyiv, marking an escalation in the drone war against Ukraine, news outlet TSN reported, citing Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"There is preliminary information that there were rocket-powered Shahed-type drones, which have been used against civilian and municipal infrastructure in Ukraine and Kyiv several times," he said.

Klymenko added that experts are still assessing the number of rocket-powered drones deployed.

The barrage killed at least seven people and injured 88, with children among the casualties, local authorities reported. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces launched over 300 drones and eight missiles against Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions in the assault.

Shahed-type drones — Iranian-designed and Russian-modified — have become a central weapon in Moscow's strike arsenal, valued for their ability to carry large warheads.

Their use has surged since late 2022, allowing Russia to conduct long-range attacks at a lower cost than traditional missiles. Russia has continued modifying and modernizing the Shahed-type drones since then, with the first jet-powered drone reported downed in January 2024.

The military has not disclosed technical details about the rocket-powered variant, but confirmed that eight similar drones were used on July 30 in attacks on southern Ukraine.

Russian forces have escalated their air campaign throughout 2025, breaking records in drone use while inflicting rising civilian casualties. Kyiv has called for additional international support to strengthen its air defense network and boost domestic drone production.