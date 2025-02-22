The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump announces next round of Ukraine peace talks in Riyadh on Feb. 25

by Olena Goncharova February 22, 2025 7:18 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump said a new phase of ceasefire negotiations between American and Russian delegations aimed to stop Russia's war against Ukraine would take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 25.

This meeting follows the first round of discussions held in the same city earlier in the week. No Ukrainian officials were present at the Saudi negotiations.

Following the initial meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined three main objectives both sides had agreed to pursue. These include restoring embassy staff in Washington and Moscow, creating a high-level team to facilitate Ukraine peace talks, and exploring ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that preparations are underway for a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to Russian state media, Ryabkov said such a summit could cover a broad range of global issues beyond the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the need to "move toward normalizing relations" and address "the most acute and potentially very, very dangerous situations, of which there are many, Ukraine among them."

Ryabkov claimed that plans for the summit remain in the early stages and would require "the most intensive preparatory work" to materialize. He added that U.S. and Russian envoys may hold another meeting within the next two weeks to prepare for further high-level discussions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected any potential outcome from the talks, stressing that Kyiv was not included in the discussions. European allies have also voiced concerns over being sidelined in the negotiations, raising further doubts about the legitimacy of the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Author: Olena Goncharova
4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
