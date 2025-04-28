The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Business, Naftogaz, Oil, Ukraine's oil and gas, Oil refineries
Ukrainian oil and gas giant Naftogaz elects new head, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova April 28, 2025 10:04 PM 1 min read
Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta, a state-owned oil and gas extraction company, and Ukrtatnafta, an oil refining company. (Serhii Koretskyi/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The supervisory board of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz has elected Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as the company's new CEO, ExPro Consulting reported, citing its undisclosed sources.

Oleksii Chernyshov was previously in charge of Naftogaz starting in November 2022. On Dec. 3, 2024, Ukraine's parliament appointed Chernyshov deputy prime minister and 'national unity' minister.

Following Chernyshov's role change, Naftogaz's supervisory board appointed Roman Chumak, who previously served as a member of the board and CFO of Naftogaz, as acting CEO.

According to ExPro, Oleh Prokhorenko, the former head of Ukrgazvydobuvannya, Ukraine's largest gas producer and part of the state Naftogaz Group, also reached the final selection stage.

Since November 2022, Serhii Koretskyi has been the head of Ukrnafta, a state-owned oil and gas extraction company, and Ukrtatnafta, an oil refining company.

In 2013, Koretskyi developed the Ukrainian WOG gas station chain as CEO, and in October 2018, he started developing his cafe chain under the Idealist Coffee brand.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

