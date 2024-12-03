This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, Parliament, Naftogaz, Business, Oleksii Chernyshov, Ministry
Parliament approves Naftogaz chief Chernyshov as deputy PM and 'minister for national unity'

by Martin Fornusek December 3, 2024 2:16 PM 1 min read
Head of the Board of Naftogaz, Oleksii Chernyshov, gives an interview with Ukrainian news media on Nov. 29, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament on Dec. 3 supported the candidacy of Oleksii Chernyshov for the position of a vice prime minister and the "minister for national unity," lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The new minister's powers remain unclear. President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the department as part of Ukraine's resilience plan, saying it would focus on strengthening relations with Ukrainians living abroad.

Even before the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian diaspora has been widespread around the world, with particularly large communities in the EU, the U.S., and Canada. The war drew millions more from their home, with some 6.7 million living as refugees abroad as of August 2024.

Chernyshov served as the governor of Kyiv Oblast between October 2019 and March 2020 and as the communities and territories development minister between March 2020 and November 2022.

Since 2022, Chernyshov has been the CEO of the Naftogaz Group, Ukraine's state-owned energy giant. According to Zhelezniak, a new head of the company will be selected.

Chernyshov's candidacy was supported by 237 lawmakers.

Naftogaz CEO: Ukraine ‘has to become an energy-independent state’
Despite Russia’s incessant attacks on Ukraine’s energy system throughout its now more than two-year-old invasion, the country’s oil and gas giant Naftogaz just celebrated its first heating system without any gas imports. It is the “greatest moment in Ukraine’s energy history,” Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek
