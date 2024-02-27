Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Poltava Oblast, Russian attack, Energy infrastructure, War
Governor: Drone debris damages power line in Poltava Oblast, causing blackouts

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2024 1:11 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Transmission towers and power lines near a high-voltage electricity substation, operated by the state-owned company Ukrenergo in central Ukraine on March 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from a Russian drone damaged a power line in Poltava Oblast during an overnight attack on Feb. 27, causing blackouts for over 200 residents, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian attacks regularly damage or destroy equipment and facilities associated with Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The damaged power line is located in the Lubny district of Ukraine’s central Poltava Oblast.

Following the attack, 208 households and four companies were left without electricity, according to Pronin.

Energy specialists are working to restore power supply, he said on Telegram in the morning.

Russia launched 13 Shahed-type attack drones, four Kh-59 missiles, an anti-radar Kh-31P missile, and an unspecified number of Iskander-M ballistic missiles or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine’s air defenses reportedly shot down 11 drones and two Kh-59 cruise missiles.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:56 PM

Ex-lawmaker Pashynskyi released on bail.

Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi, suspected of illegally appropriating almost 100,000 metric tons of state-owned oil in 2014, was released from custody on bail, Pashynski said on social media on Feb. 27. The bail was set at Hr 272.5 million ($7.1 million).
6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
