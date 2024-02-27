Governor: Drone debris damages power line in Poltava Oblast, causing blackouts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from a Russian drone damaged a power line in Poltava Oblast during an overnight attack on Feb. 27, causing blackouts for over 200 residents, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian attacks regularly damage or destroy equipment and facilities associated with Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The damaged power line is located in the Lubny district of Ukraine’s central Poltava Oblast.

Following the attack, 208 households and four companies were left without electricity, according to Pronin.

Energy specialists are working to restore power supply, he said on Telegram in the morning.

Russia launched 13 Shahed-type attack drones, four Kh-59 missiles, an anti-radar Kh-31P missile, and an unspecified number of Iskander-M ballistic missiles or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine’s air defenses reportedly shot down 11 drones and two Kh-59 cruise missiles.