Russian drone strike in Poltava Oblast causes fire at industrial facility

Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast with drones overnight on Feb. 19-20, causing a fire to break out at an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

According to Pronin, the attack hit an industrial facility and caused a substantial fire that required 85 firefighters to extinguish.

No casualties were reported.

A Russian drone attack previously struck an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on Feb. 18. Throughout the winter months, Russia has ramped up aerial attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

An earlier attack on Feb. 2 damaged a granary in Poltava Oblast.