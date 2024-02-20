Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Poltava Oblast, Drones
Russian drone strike in Poltava Oblast causes fire at industrial facility

by Abbey Fenbert February 20, 2024 7:38 AM 1 min read
Poltava Oblast Governor Filip Pronin on Dec. 7, 2023. (Filip Pronin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast with drones overnight on Feb. 19-20, causing a fire to break out at an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

According to Pronin, the attack hit an industrial facility and caused a substantial fire that required 85 firefighters to extinguish.

No casualties were reported.

A Russian drone attack previously struck an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on Feb. 18. Throughout the winter months, Russia has ramped up aerial attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

An earlier attack on Feb. 2 damaged a granary in Poltava Oblast.  

Author: Abbey Fenbert
7:08 AM

North Korean media: Putin gifts car to Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un a car to signify their "special personal relations," the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Feb. 20.
4:44 AM

Canada to donate over 800 drones to Ukraine.

The SkyRangers come equipped with autonomous navigation systems and can carry payloads, including munitions, of up to 3.5 kilograms. They are designed for surveillance and reconaissance missions.
