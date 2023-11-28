Skip to content
Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia injures 1

by Martin Fornusek November 28, 2023 10:23 AM 1 min read
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko, Oct. 30, 2023. (Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Nov. 28 injured at least one person, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack at 8:51 a.m., hitting the territory of a private company, the governor said.

The type of weaponry used is currently being clarified, but preliminary information suggests Russia used an Iskander ballistic missile in the attack, according to Malashko.

The victim reportedly suffered only mild injuries. One of the shops located near the impact site was damaged by the blast wave, the governor said.

Zaporizhzhia, a southern regional center with a population of over 700,000, lies around 35 kilometers north of the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes.

Russian forces carried out 64 strikes against Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, inflicting no casualties, Malashko reported earlier on Nov. 28.

Author: Martin Fornusek
