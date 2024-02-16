Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, North Korea
Edit post

Prosecutor General: Russia has used 24 North Korean missiles in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek February 16, 2024 5:41 PM 2 min read
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin (C) at the meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War on June 29, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched at least 24 North Korean missiles against Ukraine, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Feb. 16.

Since last autumn, North Korea has reportedly provided Russia with extensive weapons supplies, including artillery shells and ballistic missiles. Western and Ukrainian officials have confirmed their use in Ukraine.

"Currently, at least 24 ballistic missiles that were most likely produced in North Korea were used during Russian missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine" between Dec. 30, 2023, and Feb. 7, Kostin told journalists in Kyiv.

Russian forces reportedly carried out 12 attacks against seven Ukrainian oblasts with these weapons. Some 14 civilians were killed in these strikes, and 70 more were injured, Kostin said.

The most extensive use of this weaponry was recorded on Feb. 7, when Kyiv was attacked with one North Korean missile, while Pavlohrad and Kharkiv with two missiles each, according to the official.

The missiles' origin was confirmed in an analysis by a joint working group of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Defense Ministry, Kostin said.

Based on these findings, the missiles contain high-explosive warheads with a capacity equivalent to 500-1,000 kilograms of TNT and have a maximum range of 650 kilometers.

The U.S. and nearly 50 countries condemned the transfer and the use of North Korean missiles by Russia, calling for an immediate end to the delivery of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow.

South Korea warned on Jan. 11 that its northern neighbor may also sell Russia new types of tactical guided missiles as military cooperation between the two countries strengthens.

Russia’s use of North Korean ballistic missiles not a sign of Moscow’s depleted domestic capacity
Russia’s missile campaign against Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure is no longer limited by the rate of domestic production as North Korea becomes its top weapons supplier. Pyongyang has allegedly sent Moscow more than 1 million artillery rounds and the mass strikes on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 provided
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:08 PM

Kuleba: 'It is time to end naivete' about Putin.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world to "to end the naivete" about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in light of news about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's alleged death on Feb. 16.
3:23 PM

Navalny's mother: 'He was alive, healthy, and cheerful' days ago.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya says that she saw him "alive, healthy, and cheerful" on Feb. 12 during a visit to the penal colony where he has been held, independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta reported on Feb. 16.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.