Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones, 2 Kh-59 missiles launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek February 27, 2024 8:29 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast.
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukrainian forces shot down 11 of the 13 "kamikaze" attack drones and two of the four Kh-59 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Feb. 27.

Russia launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and from Kursk Oblast.

The four Kh-59 missiles, as well as an anti-radar Kh-31P missile, were fired from occupied parts of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Using a launching ground in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, Moscow's troops also reportedly attacked Ukraine with an unspecified number of Iskander-M ballistic missiles or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, which are similar to Iskanders.

The 11 drones and two Kh-59 missiles were shot down over Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad oblasts, the Air Force said.

The full consequences of the night attacks are being determined.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine withdraws from Lastochkyne, Syrskyi prepares two war plans contingent on US aid
Key developments on Feb. 26: * Military: Ukraine withdraws from Lastochkyne near Avdiivka * Syrskyi drawing up two war plans contingent on US aid, Zelensky says * Scholz again rules out Germany’s delivery of long-range Taurus missiles * Kuleba calls for Europe to suspend ammunition sales to thi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
