Governor claims 2 drones shot down over Bryansk Oblast

Russian air defense forces destroyed two drones flying over Bryansk Oblast, Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed on Oct. 11.

Bogomaz said the drones were shot down over the region's Surazhsky district. No casualties or damage were reported.

Reports of drone attacks and attempted strikes within the Russian Federation have increased in recent weeks. On Oct. 4, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 31 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight.

On Sept. 30, Bogomaz alleged that a Ukrainian strike disrupted the local power supply in the village of Pogar.

The Ukrainian government does not typically comment on these reports.