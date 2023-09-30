Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Bryansk Oblast governor claims Ukrainian attack disrupted local power supply

by Abbey Fenbert September 30, 2023 4:20 AM 1 min read
A Russian flag flies on top of the city administration building in Bryansk on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Pogar and disrupted the local power supply in the early hours of Sept. 30.

Bogomaz did not specify which facilities were targeted in the alleged attack.

No casualties were reported. The governor said that emergency services were at work on the scene.

In recent weeks, Russian officials have reported multiple Ukrainian drone strikes on Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine to the northeast. On Sept. 7, Bogomaz alleged that a Ukrainian drone caused a fire at an industrial facility in the city of Bryansk.

Typically, Kyiv does not comment on claims of attacks within the Russian Federation.

However, on Sept. 29, sources in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed that a Ukrainian drone struck and destroyed a radar system in Kursk Oblast.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

