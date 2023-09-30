Bryansk Oblast governor claims Ukrainian attack disrupted local power supply

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Pogar and disrupted the local power supply in the early hours of Sept. 30.

Bogomaz did not specify which facilities were targeted in the alleged attack.

No casualties were reported. The governor said that emergency services were at work on the scene.

In recent weeks, Russian officials have reported multiple Ukrainian drone strikes on Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine to the northeast. On Sept. 7, Bogomaz alleged that a Ukrainian drone caused a fire at an industrial facility in the city of Bryansk.

Typically, Kyiv does not comment on claims of attacks within the Russian Federation.

However, on Sept. 29, sources in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed that a Ukrainian drone struck and destroyed a radar system in Kursk Oblast.