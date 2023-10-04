Russia claims 31 drones downed overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry said via its Telegram channel that its forces shot down 31 Ukrainian drones overnight on Oct. 4 over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Oblast, reported that three aerial targets were downed over Grayvoronsky District resulting in damage to civilian infrastructure. No casualties have been reported.

The Defense Ministry also claimed that Russian military aircraft blocked the Ukrainian military's attempt to infiltrate into Crimea in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut. These claims could not be independently verified.

The Kursk region borders Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, while the Bryansk region borders Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblasts as well as Sumy region. Belgorod Oblast borders with Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts of Ukraine in the south and west.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv rarely comments on the reports.