Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Kharkiv, Ukraine, Russia, Missile attack, News Feed
Edit post

Governor: 4 injured in Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv

by Alexander Khrebet April 7, 2024 4:28 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on March 27, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Multiple Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injured four people on April 7, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The Russian attack struck an industrial zone and a central park in the city. Kharkiv, roughly 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.

The proximity to the border often prevents air defense systems from detecting launches of Russian missiles toward Kharkiv on time, with some missiles hitting Kharkiv at least 40 seconds after the launch.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 1 that more than $10 billion is needed to rebuild everything that Russian forces have damaged or destroyed in the city.

The day before President Volodymyr Zelensky called on international partners to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems to defend against Russian attacks.

“I can say that, to cover Ukraine completely in the future, it is preferable to have 25 Patriot systems, with six to eight batteries each,” Zelensky said.

Overnight, Kharkiv Oblast was targeted by Russian drones.

On April 6, Russian forces launched a so-called double-tap attack on Kharkiv, luring emergency workers after the initial attack and then launching another one just as the rescue operation began.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kharkiv - The Kyiv Independent
News, analyses, investigations, opinions, podcasts and more. On-the-ground reporting from Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.