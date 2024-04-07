Governor: 4 injured in Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injured four people on April 7, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The Russian attack struck an industrial zone and a central park in the city. Kharkiv, roughly 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.

The proximity to the border often prevents air defense systems from detecting launches of Russian missiles toward Kharkiv on time, with some missiles hitting Kharkiv at least 40 seconds after the launch.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on April 1 that more than $10 billion is needed to rebuild everything that Russian forces have damaged or destroyed in the city.

The day before President Volodymyr Zelensky called on international partners to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems to defend against Russian attacks.

“I can say that, to cover Ukraine completely in the future, it is preferable to have 25 Patriot systems, with six to eight batteries each,” Zelensky said.

Overnight, Kharkiv Oblast was targeted by Russian drones.

On April 6, Russian forces launched a so-called double-tap attack on Kharkiv, luring emergency workers after the initial attack and then launching another one just as the rescue operation began.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian officials.