Zelensky: Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to cover the country

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with national television on April 6, called on international partners to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems to defend against Russian attacks.

Russian troops have intensified their attacks during the spring, mainly targeting energy and civilian infrastructure. According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Russia has conducted around 30,000 strikes on Ukrainian territory in 2024.

As Moscow increased its attacks, the shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine became more tangible, particularly in the territories proximate to the front line.

"I will not tell you how many Patriot systems we have. I can say that to cover Ukraine completely in the future, it is preferable to have 25 Patriot systems, with 6-8 batteries each," Zelensky said.

All the international partners are aware of Ukraine's need for air defense systems, Zelensky said, adding that some of the allies even know where systems must be set.

Zelensky said the Patriot's analogs could also be efficient against Russian strikes.

But the president also stressed that on the territories near the front line, Ukrainian forces need "combined defense" to oppose attacks conducted with guided aerial bombs.

According to Zelensky, such defense must include air defense systems, fighter jets, and "own anti-guided-aerial bombs weapons, which are currently being developed."

The president added that, in 2024, Ukraine's partners could provide 10% of the modern air fleet stock, which Ukraine expects to receive in the future.

"Ukraine knows for sure how much it needs to repel the Russian Federation's attacks," he said.