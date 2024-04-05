Russian attack on Kharkiv damages civilian infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of April 6, damaging local businesses and setting fire to several private vehicles, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced via Telegram.

At around 1:23 a.m. local time, Syniehubov stated via Telegram that a missile had struck a store in the city and several nearby cars had caught on fire. No casualties were reported.

Earlier in the night, explosions were recorded near a residential building in the area. Syniehubov stated that details on the number of casualties are not yet known.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is located about 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Due to its proximity to the border, Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital have faced near-daily attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Part of the region was also occupied in early February 2022 before its liberation in early September.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian government figures.