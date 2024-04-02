Skip to content
Mayor: Kharkiv reconstructions requires over $10 billion

by Sonya Bandouil and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 3:48 AM 1 min read
A view of the city of Kharkiv during the blackout on March 25, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
More than $10 billion is needed to rebuild everything that Russian forces have damaged or destroyed in Kharkiv, city mayor Ihor Terekhov said in an interview with Liga.net media outlet published on April 1.

The mayor said the city officials have been trying to involve international partners to cover the costs, because "no city budget in the world can withstand such a burden."

"Russia is lying when it says it only hits military targets," Terekhov added. "With every attack (on the city), we have more and more evidence that this is a real genocide."

Since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion, Kharkiv has borne the brunt of Russian assaults, which intensified in recent weeks. The city's critical energy infrastructure has been decimated by Russian attacks, with "almost all" of it destroyed, according to the mayor.

The attacks destroyed a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Ukraine's second-biggest city, Terekhov said earlier.

The current situation for the energy industry in the city is "very difficult," according to the mayor. The humanitarian assistance centers, also known as "Points of Invincibility," work in Kharkiv around the clock.

"We have been through more rough times, and we will survive these times too," Terekhov said.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine's air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine's second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Sonya Bandouil, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
6:05 PM

Poll: Most Ukrainians say they understand motivation of draft evaders.

Most Ukrainians say they understand the motivation of those who try to avoid mobilization, according to a poll by Ukraine's Institute of Social and Political Psychology published on April 1. At the same time, almost 43% of respondents said they were ashamed of men who evade mobilization.
