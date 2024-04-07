Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attacks, Kharkiv, Energy infrastructure, Civilian casualties, War
Russia renews missile attacks on Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 1:56 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on April 4, 2024. (Suspilne Kharkiv/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile strike on central Kharkiv on the late morning of April 7, wounding at least one person and hitting four undisclosed sites in several districts of the city, local authorities reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a private house was among the attacked sites, and the information on casualties is being clarified. He did not disclose where else the Russian missiles hit.

Another attack started two hours later, at 1:40 p.m. local time, with explosions sounding in Kharkiv. It's scale and aftermath haven't been reported yet.

Located just 40 kilometers (almost 25 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv is increasingly suffering from Russian attacks on the city.

Overnight, Kharkiv Oblast was targeted by Russian drones.

On April 6, Russian forces launched a so-called double-tap attack on Kharkiv, luring emergency workers after the initial attack and then launching another one just as the rescue operation began.

Seven people were killed and 11 were wounded in the April 6 attack, according to the latest update by Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police. He added that Russia had used Soviet-era S-300 missiles to attack the city.

Russian attacks destroyed "almost all" of critical energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in an interview with Liga.net media outlet published on April 1. The attacks destroyed a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Ukraine's second-biggest city, Terekhov said earlier. As the result, Kharkiv had almost no electricity for days.

On April 5, Kharkiv metro briefly suspended operations on all 30 stations. Later the same day, the metro's press service reported resuming operations.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian government figures.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

