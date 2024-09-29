General Staff: Ukraine strikes Russian military arsenal storing missiles, drones in Volgograd Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck the Kotluban military arsenal in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, the General Staff reported on Sept. 29.

The military arsenal was used to store and modernize missiles and artillery, according to the General Staff.

Iranian-made Shahed missiles had also been transported to the facility shortly before the attack took place.

"The military facility was heavily protected by electronic warfare and air defense systems. Nevertheless, our units successfully completed the combat mission," the General Staff wrote.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.

Earlier on Sept. 29, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 67 Ukrainian-launched drones were shot down over Volgograd Oblast and that 125 drones in total had been intercepted over seven Russian regions.

Kyiv has carried out a number of drone attacks against Russian infrastructure facilities and military installations throughout the full-scale war, hoping to undermine Russian invasion forces in Ukraine.

Russian officials often play down attacks and claim no significant damage was inflicted.

Ukrainian drones attacked one of the largest arsenals in Russia, causing a powerful detonation in the town of Toropets in Russia's Tver Oblast, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 21, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed a strike on the Tikhoretsk weapons depot in Krasnodar Krai, which it called one of three largest ammunition depots in Russia and "one of the key storage facilities in the Russian military's logistics system."