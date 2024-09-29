The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russia, Volgograd Oblast, Ukraine, War
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine strikes Russian military arsenal storing missiles, drones in Volgograd Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2024 4:47 PM 2 min read
Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh (L), President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (R) while visiting border areas of Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22, 2024, amid Ukraine's incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck the Kotluban military arsenal in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, the General Staff reported on Sept. 29.

The military arsenal was used to store and modernize missiles and artillery, according to the General Staff.

Iranian-made Shahed missiles had also been transported to the facility shortly before the attack took place.

"The military facility was heavily protected by electronic warfare and air defense systems. Nevertheless, our units successfully completed the combat mission," the General Staff wrote.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.

Earlier on Sept. 29, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 67 Ukrainian-launched drones were shot down over Volgograd Oblast and that 125 drones in total had been intercepted over seven Russian regions.

Kyiv has carried out a number of drone attacks against Russian infrastructure facilities and military installations throughout the full-scale war, hoping to undermine Russian invasion forces in Ukraine.

Russian officials often play down attacks and claim no significant damage was inflicted.

Ukrainian drones attacked one of the largest arsenals in Russia, causing a powerful detonation in the town of Toropets in Russia's Tver Oblast, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 21, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed a strike on the Tikhoretsk weapons depot in Krasnodar Krai, which it called one of three largest ammunition depots in Russia and "one of the key storage facilities in the Russian military's logistics system."

Arms depot in Russia’s Tver Oblast built to withstand nuclear explosion heavily damaged by Ukrainian drones
Overnight, Ukrainian drones attacked one of the largest arsenals in Russia, causing a powerful detonation in the town of Toropets in Russia’s Tver Oblast, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent. Back in 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry bragged that this facili…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.