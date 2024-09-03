The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Moscow oil refinery suspends unit's operations following large-scale Ukrainian drone attack, Reuters reports.

by Dmytro Basmat September 3, 2024 5:35 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Gazprom Neft's Moscow Oil Refinery suspended operations at the plant's Euro+ refining unit following a fire caused by a purported large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on the region on Sept. 1, Reuters reported, citing its sources.

Dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions overnight on Sept. 1, including Moscow.

A drones was reportedly destroyed near the Moscow Oil Refinery, according to Moscow Mayor Sobyanin. One of the refinery's buildings was damaged in a fire following the attack, according to Russia's state-owned Ria Novosti outlet.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the alleged drone attack.

Sources told Reuters that the Euro+ unit accounts for about 50 per cent of the plant's refining capacity. Sources also claimed that the unit may resume operations within five to six days, after repairs are completed.

Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. It was not immediately clear as to how much the reported damage to the plant will impact the refining capabilities.  

Ukraine's Armed Forces have also regularly targeted Russian oil depots in an attempt to downsize Russia’s military potential in its war against Ukraine.

Oil depot fire in Russia’s Rostov Oblast extinguished after more than 2 weeks, authorities say
The fire began on Aug. 18 following a Ukrainian strike on the oil depot, one of many attacks on Russian oil and energy infrastructure. There were unconfirmed reports that a second strike on the facility occurred on Aug. 23 after the initial fire began.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 13.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.