Moscow oil refinery suspends unit's operations following large-scale Ukrainian drone attack, Reuters reports.

Gazprom Neft's Moscow Oil Refinery suspended operations at the plant's Euro+ refining unit following a fire caused by a purported large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on the region on Sept. 1, Reuters reported, citing its sources.

Dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions overnight on Sept. 1, including Moscow.

A drones was reportedly destroyed near the Moscow Oil Refinery, according to Moscow Mayor Sobyanin. One of the refinery's buildings was damaged in a fire following the attack, according to Russia's state-owned Ria Novosti outlet.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the alleged drone attack.

Sources told Reuters that the Euro+ unit accounts for about 50 per cent of the plant's refining capacity. Sources also claimed that the unit may resume operations within five to six days, after repairs are completed.

Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. It was not immediately clear as to how much the reported damage to the plant will impact the refining capabilities.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have also regularly targeted Russian oil depots in an attempt to downsize Russia’s military potential in its war against Ukraine.



