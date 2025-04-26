Zelensky arrives in Rome to attend Pope Francis's funeral

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Rome to attend Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City, RBK-Ukraine reported on April 26, citing Zelensky's spokesperson.

Leaders from around the world are gathering for the ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica's steps, with thousands of believers also arriving to bid their farewells.

Pope Francis, lauded by his supporters as a reformer and champion of the weak, died on April 21 at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also arrived to attend the ceremony, and he has signaled a possible meeting with Zelensky.

The two leaders have not met in person since a tense February meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky for what they called a lack of gratitude for U.S. support in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Following the pope's death, Zelensky said: "We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support."

Zelensky last met Pope Francis on Oct. 11, 2024, during an official visit to the Vatican. He gifted the pontiff an oil painting titled The Bucha Massacre — the Story of Marichka, which references one of the most infamous atrocities committed by Russian forces during the early stages of the invasion.

Pope Francis repeatedly called for peace throughout the war, though some of his remarks — particularly those equating suffering on both sides — sparked backlash in Ukraine.

On Dec. 15, 2024, the pope referred to Russia and Ukraine as "brothers," prompting criticism for minimizing Russian responsibility for the war.